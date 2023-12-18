News / Nation

China to build a new telescope array in Antarctica

Xinhua
  13:07 UTC+8, 2023-12-18       0
China is planning to install a new telescope array around the South Pole, and its prototype has recently completed trial operation in the frigid continent.
Xinhua
  13:07 UTC+8, 2023-12-18       0

China is planning to install a new telescope array around the South Pole, and its prototype has recently completed trial operation in the frigid continent.

The new project, named Antarctic TianMu Time-domain Astronomical Observation Array, is expected to consist of 100 small-diameter, large-field telescopes in the Antarctic region, with a single one covering a 10,000-square-degree sky area.

These optical telescopes will carry out continuous observation during the polar night every year, according to their designers from the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory (SHAO) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The array's prototype was transported to China's Zhongshan Station during the country's 39th Antarctic scientific expedition. Two Chinese icebreakers kicked off the expedition in late October 2022 and traveled more than 60,000 nautical miles over 163 days.

Starting from February 20, 2023, the prototype completed trouble-free observations for 248 consecutive days and obtained a large amount of data during the Antarctic polar night.

The preliminary analysis showed that the prototype's photometric accuracy of stars brighter than 9th magnitude in images exposed for 30 seconds reached one-thousandth of a stellar magnitude, verifying the feasibility of the prototype design, said Zhou Dan, the prototype's chief engineer from SHAO.

The prototype is China's first astronomical observation equipment in Antarctica based on drift scanning charge coupled device (CCD) technology that allows the telescope to track celestial objects without a driving mechanism, according to Zhou.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     