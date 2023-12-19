News / Nation

Xi urges all-out search, rescue, relief efforts after 6.2-magnitude earthquake

Xinhua
  08:54 UTC+8, 2023-12-19       0
President Xi Jinping has urged all-out search and rescue efforts and proper arrangements for affected people to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.
Xinhua
  08:54 UTC+8, 2023-12-19       0

President Xi Jinping has urged all-out search and rescue efforts and proper arrangements for affected people to ensure the safety of people's lives and property after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan County in northwest China's Gansu Province at midnight Monday.

So far, the earthquake has caused 100 deaths in Gansu Province and 11 deaths in Qinghai Province, and damaged some infrastructure such as water, electricity, transportation and communications.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, asked local authorities to rescue and treat the injured people in a timely manner to minimize casualties, and closely monitor the earthquake situation and weather changes to prevent secondary disasters.

He also urged allocation of relief supplies to the affected regions as soon as possible, repair of damaged infrastructure such as electricity, communications, transportation and heating, and proper accommodation of the affected people to ensure their basic living needs.

The State Council is requested to send a working group to the disaster-stricken areas to guide the earthquake relief work. The Chinese People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force should actively cooperate with local governments to carry out emergency rescue and disaster relief, and do their utmost to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

Premier Li Qiang also made instructions, urging all-out efforts to rescue the trapped and treat the injured in order to minimize casualties.

The State Council has sent a working group to the stricken regions to help guide relief work. Gansu and Qinghai provinces have organized relief support with immediate allocation of relief supplies such as camps and folding beds to the affected areas.

Earthquake relief work is undergoing in an orderly manner.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
