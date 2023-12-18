News / Nation

China conducts nationwide sample survey on food waste

Xinhua
  21:58 UTC+8, 2023-12-18       0
China has started an inaugural nationwide sample survey on food waste in its continued efforts to fight against food waste.
Xinhua
  21:58 UTC+8, 2023-12-18       0

China has started an inaugural nationwide sample survey on food waste in its continued efforts to fight against food waste.

In a circular jointly published online on Monday by the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planner, and the Ministry of Commerce, the two government departments said that by analyzing existing problems through the survey, targeted policy measures can be proposed and supervision and management regarding food waste can be strengthened, so that the work regarding anti-food waste can be deepened.

According to the circular, the inaugural survey that has started in 2023 will cover around 30 cities above the prefecture-level in each provincial-level region across the country, with the survey work due to be completed before January 10, 2024. The inaugural survey will cover mainly operators of catering businesses as well as residents.

By 2025, the survey will be further expanded to cover around 100 cities above the prefecture-level, while some regions are also encouraged to extend the survey to counties, according to the circular.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     