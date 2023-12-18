News / Nation

China to strengthen management of digital public-service platforms

The Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission has issued a set of opinions on strengthening the management of applications and accounts of government bodies and public institutions to prevent and control pointless formalities on digital platforms.

Pointless formalities have taken on new forms due to the development of digitalization, which has increased the burden on the grassroots level, the document noted.

The applications and accounts on Internet platforms of organs of the Party and the state at various levels and public institutions have become common channels and tools to provide services to the public and for social governance. These platforms also support their work and study programs, said an official from the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission.

However, the efficiency of digital governance and services should be improved, and top-level design and overall planning should be emphasized to reduce the burden on the grassroots, the official said.

The opinions stressed the principles of overall planning, high efficiency, safety and reliability in the construction, operation and management of such applications and accounts.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
