6.2-magnitude earthquake hits northwest China's Gansu: CENC
00:36 UTC+8, 2023-12-19 0
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Gansu Province, at 11:59 pm Monday (Beijing Time).
00:36 UTC+8, 2023-12-19 0
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Gansu Province, at 11:59 pm Monday (Beijing Time), according to China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 35.7 degrees north latitude and 102.79 degrees east longitude, the CENC said.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports