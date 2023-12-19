6.2-magnitude earthquake hits northwest China's Gansu: CENC

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Gansu Province, at 11:59 pm Monday (Beijing Time).

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Gansu Province, at 11:59 pm Monday (Beijing Time), according to China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 35.7 degrees north latitude and 102.79 degrees east longitude, the CENC said.