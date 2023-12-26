News / Nation

China launches new satellites to enhance BDS-3 services

Xinhua
  17:44 UTC+8, 2023-12-26       0
China on Tuesday sent two new satellites for the BeiDou-3 Navigation Satellite System into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.
Xinhua
  17:44 UTC+8, 2023-12-26       0
CFP

Two new satellites for the BeiDou-3 Navigation Satellite System is sent on Tuesday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

China on Tuesday sent two new satellites for the BeiDou-3 Navigation Satellite System (BDS-3) into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The two satellites, the 57th and 58th satellites of the BeiDou system, were launched at 11:26am (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and the Yuanzheng-1 (Expedition-1) upper stage attached to the carrier rocket.

The launch was the 504th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
