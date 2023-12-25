News / Nation

China mulls law amendment to "reasonably" utilize mineral resources

Chinese lawmakers are deliberating a draft revision to the Mineral Resources Law in a bid to "reasonably" develop and utilize mineral resources.

The draft amendment was submitted to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, on Monday.

The discussed new version of the law, which comprises 76 articles in 8 chapters, would revise the current legislation, which has been effective for over 30 years, in a comparatively comprehensive manner.

The bill stipulates to strengthen the exploration and development of mineral resources, establish a reserve and emergency response system, promote the reasonable development and utilization of mineral resources, ensure China's mineral resources security, and boost the high-quality development of the mining industry.

In a newly added chapter, the draft requires the state to establish a reserve system for mineral resources of strategic significance, and outlines measures in response to emergencies regarding mineral resources. The amendment also accentuates ecological restoration in mining areas.

