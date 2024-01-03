News / Nation

TV host suspended for online remarks on Japan earthquake

A TV host at Hainan Broadcasting Group was suspended from the station for posting inappropriate remarks on his social media account about the magnitude-7.6 earthquake in Japan.
The short video with the title "Has karma come? Japan was suddenly struck by an earthquake!" is posted on Douyin and Weibo.

Xiao Chenghao, a TV host at Hainan Broadcasting Group, has been suspended for posting inappropriate remarks on his personal social media account about the magnitude-7.6 earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture in Japan.

On January 1, Xiao posted a video titled "Has karma come? Japan was suddenly struck by an earthquake!" on Weibo, China's Twitter equivalent, and Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, sparking heated discussion among netizens.

Xiao has over 7.3 million followers on Douyin and 233,000 followers on Weibo.

Xiao said in the video that “As such a big natural disaster occurred in Japan on the first day of the new year, it seems that the entire Japan will be shrouded in dark clouds in 2024. It seems that some things should be done less, and I hope that all compatriots in Japan are safe.”

Hainan Broadcasting Group issued a statement on its WeChat account on Tuesday night, stating that it is investigating the inappropriate remarks made by Xiao. During this time, he will be suspended from work.

Xiao has deleted the videos from his social media platforms.

