Xi, Biden exchange congratulations on 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden exchanged congratulatory messages Monday to mark the 45th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.

In his message, Xi said the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States is a major event in the history of bilateral and international relations.

Over the past 45 years, the China-US relationship has gone through ups and downs and moved forward on the whole, which has not only enhanced the well-being of the two peoples, but also promoted world peace, stability and prosperity, Xi said.

History has already proven and will continue to fully prove that mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation are the right way for China and the United States to get along with each other as two major countries, said the Chinese president.

That should be the direction of joint efforts made by China and the United States in the new era, he said.

Xi pointed out that he and Biden, during their meeting in San Francisco, laid out a future-oriented "San Francisco vision," charting the course for the development of China-US relations.

He called on China and the United States to earnestly implement the important common understandings and outcomes reached by the two heads of state, and take concrete actions to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US relations.

Xi stressed that he is willing to work with Biden to continue to steer the course of China-US relations, so as to benefit the two countries and their people, and promote the cause of world peace and development.