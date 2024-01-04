News / Nation

New energy becomes largest source of power in China's plateau province in 2023

Total installed clean energy capacity in northwest China's Qinghai Province reached 51.07 million kilowatts in 2023, according to the provincial branch of State Grid.
Compared with the end of 2022, State Grid Qinghai Electric Power Company registered a robust increase of 23.77 percent in installed clean energy capacity, with newly added capacity reaching 9.8 million kilowatts.

In 2023, the plateau province witnessed its new energy power generation surpassing its hydropower generation for the first time, thereby becoming its largest power source.

Located on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, Qinghai is home to the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers and is known for its rich water, solar and wind power resources.

