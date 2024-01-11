China eases entry of foreign nationals with five new measures

The measures from the National Immigration Administration aim to streamline and remove obstacles to entry of foreign nationals engaging in business, study, or touring in China.

These measures aim to streamline and address obstacles in the processes related to foreign nationals engaging in business, study, or touring in China.

1. Port visa requirements for foreign nationals coming to China are relaxed.

Foreign individuals urgently needing to engage in non-diplomatic, non-official activities such as business cooperation, visiting, investment, entrepreneurship, family reunion, or handling personal affairs, who are unable to obtain a visa abroad in time, can apply for a port visa upon entry by presenting relevant documents such as an invitation letter to the port visa authorities.

2. Foreign nationals can transit directly for 24 hours without undergoing inspection procedures at key international airports, such as Beijing Capital Airport.

This policy is implemented at nine international airports -- Beijing Capital Airport, Beijing Daxing Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Hangzhou Xiaoshan Airport, Xiamen Gaoqi Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun Airport, Shenzhen Bao'an Airport, Chengdu Tianfu Airport, Xi'an Xianyang Airport.

Travelers holding international connecting flights within 24 hours, transiting through any of those airports to a third country or region, are exempt from border inspection procedures and can transit visa-free directly.

For those who wish to leave the designated port area, they should apply for a transit temporary entry permit from the border inspection authorities.

Two types of documents are required: a valid international travel document and a connecting flight ticket to a third country or region booked within 24 hours. Additionally, they need to fill out a temporary entry and exit card for foreigners.

It is important to note that if the validity of the international travel document is less than three months, or if there are visa rejection stamps from Chinese visa authorities, or if there are illegal entry, illegal residence, or illegal employment records within the last five years in China, the border inspection authorities will not issue a transit temporary entry permit.

3. Foreign nationals in China can conveniently apply for visa extensions, renewals, or reissues at the local exit-entry administration of the public security authorities.

Non-diplomatic and non-official foreign individuals engaged in short-term activities such as business cooperation, visiting, investment, family reunion, tourism, and handling personal affairs, with valid and reasonable reasons to continue staying in China, can apply for a visa extension, renewal, or reissue at the local exit-entry administration of the public security authorities near their place of stay.

4. Foreign nationals in China requiring multiple entries and exits can apply for a re-entry visa.

If foreign nationals in China have valid and reasonable reasons for multiple entries and exits, they can apply for a multiple-entry visa by presenting an invitation letter and other relevant supporting documents to the exit-entry administration of the public security authorities.

5. Application materials simplified for visa documents for foreign nationals in China.

When foreign nationals apply for visa documents and their accommodation registration records, business licenses, and other information can be accessed through information sharing, they are exempt from providing related paper materials.

Additionally, for foreign nationals in China applying for short-term family reunion visas, a statement declaring the family relationship by the inviter can be used instead of providing a family relationship certificate.

Meanwhile, foreign nationals with permanent residency in China, holding a permanent residency card, can conduct financial transactions such as banking, securities, and foreign exchange.

Since the issuance of the new version of the permanent residence ID for foreigners last year, the number of new applications and replacements has significantly increased.

The transformation of systems and equipment in key areas and industries in the field of essential public services and key regions has basically been completed.

Foreign nationals with permanent residency in China can conveniently purchase plane and train tickets; check in at hotels; conduct financial transactions such as banking, securities, and foreign exchange; handle communication services such as mobile phones and WiFi access; and process matters related to taxation, social insurance, property registration, public security and traffic management, customs, and other government services. They can also easily register and use various internet e-commerce platforms such as Alipay, WeChat, and JD.