Belgian prime minister to visit China from January 11 to 12
16:49 UTC+8, 2024-01-10 0
Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Alexander De Croo will pay an official visit to China from January 11 to 12.
16:49 UTC+8, 2024-01-10 0
Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Alexander De Croo will pay an official visit to China from January 11 to 12 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Wednesday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports