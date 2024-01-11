Xi congratulates Sheikh Hasina on reelection as Bangladeshi PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as Bangladeshi prime minister.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as Bangladeshi prime minister.

In his congratulatory message, Xi noted that China and Bangladesh are neighbors with traditional friendship.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 49 years ago, Xi said, the two countries have respected each other, treated each other as equals, and shared mutual benefits.

Xi said China and Bangladesh have always supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and joined hands in advancing their respective paths of development and revitalization, bringing tangible benefits to the peoples of the two countries.

Xi recalled that he and Hasina met in Johannesburg, South Africa, in August last year, and reached an important consensus on developing China-Bangladesh relations.

It is hoped that China and Bangladesh will work together to further implement the important consensus reached between the two sides, deepen political mutual trust, carry forward traditional friendship, strengthen the synergy of development strategies, enhance Belt and Road cooperation with high quality, and continuously push China-Bangladesh strategic cooperative partnership to new levels, Xi said.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent a congratulatory message to Hasina.