News / Nation

Xi congratulates Sheikh Hasina on reelection as Bangladeshi PM

Xinhua
  11:36 UTC+8, 2024-01-11       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as Bangladeshi prime minister.
Xinhua
  11:36 UTC+8, 2024-01-11       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as Bangladeshi prime minister.

In his congratulatory message, Xi noted that China and Bangladesh are neighbors with traditional friendship.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 49 years ago, Xi said, the two countries have respected each other, treated each other as equals, and shared mutual benefits.

Xi said China and Bangladesh have always supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and joined hands in advancing their respective paths of development and revitalization, bringing tangible benefits to the peoples of the two countries.

Xi recalled that he and Hasina met in Johannesburg, South Africa, in August last year, and reached an important consensus on developing China-Bangladesh relations.

It is hoped that China and Bangladesh will work together to further implement the important consensus reached between the two sides, deepen political mutual trust, carry forward traditional friendship, strengthen the synergy of development strategies, enhance Belt and Road cooperation with high quality, and continuously push China-Bangladesh strategic cooperative partnership to new levels, Xi said.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent a congratulatory message to Hasina.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     