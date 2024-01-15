China ready to work with Egypt to support an equal and orderly multipolar world: Chinese FM

China is ready to work with Egypt to support an equal and orderly multipolar world and economic globalization that benefits all, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is ready to work with Egypt to support an equal and orderly multipolar world and economic globalization that benefits all, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Sunday.

China and Egypt, as representatives of major developing countries and emerging forces, pursue independent foreign policies and support genuine multilateralism, Wang said. In a turbulent and intertwined world, China and Egypt are important factors for maintaining strategic stability, he noted.

China is ready to work with Egypt to support an equal and orderly multipolar world and economic globalization that benefits all, promote global governance in a more just and reasonable direction, and safeguard the common interests and legitimate rights of developing countries, he said. .