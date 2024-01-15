﻿
News / Nation

China appreciates Nauru's decision to sever 'diplomatic relations' with Taiwan: FM spokesperson

Xinhua
  15:33 UTC+8, 2024-01-15       0
China appreciates and welcomes the decision of the government of the Republic of Nauru to recognize the one-China principle.
Xinhua
  15:33 UTC+8, 2024-01-15       0

China appreciates and welcomes the decision of the government of the Republic of Nauru to recognize the one-China principle, break the so-called diplomatic ties with Taiwan, and to reestablish diplomatic ties with China, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokesperson said in a statement after the government of the Republic of Nauru officially announced its decision earlier the day that there is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

It's what has been affirmed in Resolution 2758 of the UN General Assembly and is a prevailing consensus among the international community, said the spokesperson.

China has established diplomatic relations with 182 countries on the basis of the one-China principle. The Nauru government's decision of reestablishing diplomatic ties with China once again shows that the one-China principle is where global opinion trends and where the arc of history bends, said the spokesperson.

China stands ready to work with Nauru to open new chapters of our bilateral relations on the basis of one-China principle, said the spokesperson.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     