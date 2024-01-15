﻿
News / Nation

Nauru to sever 'diplomatic relations' with Taiwan

Xinhua
  15:31 UTC+8, 2024-01-15       0
The Republic of Nauru announced on Monday that it will recognize the one-China principle and sever "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan.
Xinhua
  15:31 UTC+8, 2024-01-15       0

The Republic of Nauru announced on Monday that it will recognize the one-China principle and sever "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan.

In a post on Facebook, the government of Nauru said that it will follow UN Resolution 2758 which recognizes the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and recognize Taiwan as an inalienable part of China's territory.

Nauru will no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan, the government noted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Facebook
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     