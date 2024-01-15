Nauru to sever 'diplomatic relations' with Taiwan

The Republic of Nauru announced on Monday that it will recognize the one-China principle and sever "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan.

In a post on Facebook, the government of Nauru said that it will follow UN Resolution 2758 which recognizes the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and recognize Taiwan as an inalienable part of China's territory.

Nauru will no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan, the government noted.