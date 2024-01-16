Singapore-born giant panda heads for China

Singapore-born giant panda Le Le departed Singapore for China on Tuesday evening in a specially arranged aircraft.

Ti Gong

Singapore-born giant panda Le Le will return to China on Tuesday evening, according to a statement by the Mandai Wildlife Group.

A Singapore Airlines Boeing 747-400F freighter aircraft carrying Le Le will depart from Singapore Changi International Airport at 7:15pm local time for Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The cabin temperature will be kept at around 15 Celsius degrees, consistent with the temperature of Le Le's habitat at River Wonders' Pavilion Capital Giant Panda Forest in Singapore.

The cargo plane will also carry 50 kg of bamboo, bamboo shoots, fruit, pellets and water for Le Le's in-flight meal during the approximately 4.5-hour-long flight.

The panda will be accompanied by a keeper and veterinarian from Mandai Wildlife Group, as well as a keeper from China, said the statement.

Le Le is the first panda born in Singapore. His parents, Kai Kai and Jia Jia, will remain at River Wonders for future breeding purposes.