Road linking Xinjiang's Kanas scenic area cleared after avalanches stranded tourists

The snow-blocked section of a road linking Hemu Village in the Kanas scenic area in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was cleared on Tuesday afternoon.

Xinhua

The snow-blocked section of a road linking Hemu Village in the well-known Kanas scenic area in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was cleared on Tuesday afternoon after avalanches hit the area days ago.

Currently, the Kanas scenic area in Altay Prefecture, previously hindered by road closures due to avalanches, is now accessible to the surrounding areas.

Multiple rounds of snowfall swept the Kanas scenic area since January 6, resulting in several avalanches that blocked roads connecting the scenic area with external regions.

A total of 350 km of roads were impacted by snow avalanches, according to Zhao Jinsheng, the director of the highway administration of Altay.

Local residents and more than 1,000 tourists were stranded in Hemu Village.

The local government took timely measures to ensure an ample supply of daily necessities for local residents and stranded tourists, while also providing them free food and accommodation.

Efforts are ongoing as crews continue to clear snow from some sections of the affected roads.