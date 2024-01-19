China, Cote d'Ivoire pledge to advance win-win cooperation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cote d'Ivoire Kacou Houadja Leon Adom on Thursday in Abidjan.

Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cote d'Ivoire Kacou Houadja Leon Adom on Thursday in Abidjan, the economic capital of the West African country, with both sides pledging to advance all-round cooperation to achieve win-win results.

Adom said that Cote d'Ivoire adheres to the one-China principle and supports China in defending its legitimate rights and interests in the South China Sea.

He thanked the Chinese side for always caring for the needs of Cote d'Ivoire and providing valuable support in various fields, noting that China has helped Cote d'Ivoire successfully host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations.

Cote d'Ivoire is willing to continue developing dynamic relations with China, further expand mutually beneficial cooperation, learn from China's experience, and explore a path to modernization that suits Cote d'Ivoire's national conditions, he said.

Adom said that China has always been sincere and friendly to Africa, carrying out cooperation with Africa in accordance with the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits.

Africa looks forward to taking the next meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) as an opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, he added.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and Cote d'Ivoire are friends and partners striving for development and revitalization, and the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries has achieved fruitful results.

He expressed delight over China's contribution to the success of the ongoing football tournament, stressing that China is willing to work with Cote d'Ivoire to advance pragmatic cooperation in various fields and open up new prospects for bilateral relations in a new era, under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state.

Wang said that Cote d'Ivoire is the last leg of his New Year trip to Africa, during which leaders of the four African countries announced their firm support for the Chinese government's position on the Taiwan question and for China's efforts in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, fully demonstrating the tradition of mutual support between China and Africa.

China will firmly support Africa in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and national dignity, and support African countries in seeking strength through unity and exploring a development path with African characteristics that accelerates its development while maintaining independence, Wang said.

Wang stressed that the FOCAC has made great achievements in promoting China-Africa cooperation, which has also effectively promoted the international community to increase input in Africa.

China has confidence in Africa's development and supports Africa in striving for its rightful place in the global multipolar system and fully enjoying the dividends of economic globalization, Wang said.

China will strengthen the synergy of development strategies and exchange of governance experience with Africa to accelerate the realization of modernization in China and Africa, he added.

The two sides also exchanged views on cooperation in a wide range of fields, including economy and trade, investment, infrastructure, education and training, and agriculture. Both sides share a high degree of consensus on international and regional issues and will maintain close communication and coordination to jointly promote peace and security in Africa, safeguard the legitimate interests of China and Africa, and uphold international fairness and justice.