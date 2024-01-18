China's cargo craft Tianzhou-7 docks with space station combination

China's cargo craft Tianzhou-7 completed its status setting and docked with the orbiting Tiangong space station on Thursday, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said.

Xinhua

At 1:46am (Beijing Time), Tianzhou-7 docked at the rear docking port of the Tianhe core module, said the CMSA.

The Shenzhou-17 crew members onboard the space station will enter the cargo craft and transfer the payloads as scheduled.