China's cargo craft Tianzhou-7 docks with space station combination
08:46 UTC+8, 2024-01-18 0
China's cargo craft Tianzhou-7 completed its status setting and docked with the orbiting Tiangong space station on Thursday, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said.
China's cargo craft Tianzhou-7 completed its status setting and docked with the orbiting Tiangong space station on Thursday, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said.
At 1:46am (Beijing Time), Tianzhou-7 docked at the rear docking port of the Tianhe core module, said the CMSA.
The Shenzhou-17 crew members onboard the space station will enter the cargo craft and transfer the payloads as scheduled.
