Tourism bureaus vie for Internet fame and tourist traffic

With the Chinese New Year drawing near, tourism bureaus nationwide are employing various strategies to attract web traffic and travelers.

As the Chinese New Year approaches, northeast China's Harbin has come under the spotlight as its cold charm draws millions of travelers. However, the city's soaring popularity has sparked a nationwide war for attention among tourism bureaus, with each seeking viral fame and a share of the tourist pie.

Zhang Long

Bureau bosses have transformed into unlikely stars in this digital duel, exhibiting their talents with costume dances, impromptu ice-rink grooves, and even dramatic historical reenactments. Sichuan's Ganzi bureau chief Liu Hong dazzled netizens with an ethnic outfit video, while Harbin's Acheng District chief Wang Dianyou impressed with his leather-shoe dance moves on the Ice and Snow World stage.

On January 15th, Peng Zhenhua, the president of the Wulingyuan District Tourism Bureau in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, joined actors to do a "costume dance."

Dressed in Tujia traditional attire, they attracted people to Zhangjiajie National Forest Park by performing the "Maogusi" and the viral dance moves known as "Subject Three."

Glamor and Giveaways

A few bureaus have produced grander spectacles.

Henan's "Divine Luoyang" promotion gave tourists 1.85m-tall "golden warriors" and diamonds at a high-speed rail station. Jiaozuo countered with pearl distribution on busy streets, while Xuchang gave out-of-town guests diamond bracelets and local wine.

Beyond the Buzz

When the operators of the Yuntaishan Mountain in Henan Province hired scantily clad men, some shirtless and wearing suggestive costumes, making female tourists uncomfortable, the line between entertainment and exploitation blurred. On the same mountain, an actress dressed as Daji, an old Chinese king's consort, interacted with tourists intimately.

These stunts raise ethical issues.

Industry experts have cautioned against short-term hype. Online trends generate attention, but exceptional service, diversified experiences, and strong infrastructure drive tourism growth.

Netizens have also expressed concern about focusing primarily on viral gimmicks. "Tourist enjoyment shouldn't come at the cost of exploitation," one commented. Another advocated "addressing tourist concerns instead of extravagant promotions."

Tourism success depends on actual service and tourist experiences, not Internet fame. As one netizen put it, "Tourists naturally enjoy their visit when their rights are protected and expectations are met."