Beginning of Spring marked across the country

A child bites a radish slice, which is called "Yaochun", a ritual expressing the wish for everything to go smoothly on the day of "Lichun", meaning the beginning of spring, the first solar term in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar, in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 4, 2024.
Folk artists perform on the day of "Lichun", meaning the beginning of spring, the first solar term in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar, in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 4, 2024.
A child bites a radish slice, which is called "Yaochun", a ritual expressing the wish for everything to go smoothly on the day of "Lichun", meaning the beginning of spring, the first solar term in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar, in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 4, 2024.
A resident makes spring rolls on the day of "Lichun", meaning the beginning of spring, the first solar term in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar, in Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 4, 2024.
Source: Xinhua
Editor: Zhang Long