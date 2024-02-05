Former top legislature official, Guizhou Party chief expelled from CPC

Sun Zhigang, former secretary of the Communist Party of China(CPC)Guizhou Provincial Committee, has been expelled from the CPC over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.

Sun Zhigang, former deputy head of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress and former secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Guizhou Provincial Committee, has been expelled from the CPC over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.

The decision was made following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to a statement released by China's top anti-graft agency on Monday.

The investigation found that Sun breached the Party's major political principle, engaged in activities violating the Party's eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct, and took advantage of his power to seek profits for others in exchange for huge sums of money and valuables, among other misdeeds.

These actions have gravely breached Party discipline and constitute serious duty-related crimes. Sun is also suspected of criminal offenses of accepting bribes, according to the statement.

Sun's illicit gains will also be confiscated, and his case will be transferred to the procuratorial authority for further examination and prosecution in accordance with the law, said the statement.