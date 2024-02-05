News / Nation

Former top legislature official, Guizhou Party chief expelled from CPC

Xinhua
  19:46 UTC+8, 2024-02-05       0
Sun Zhigang, former secretary of the Communist Party of China(CPC)Guizhou Provincial Committee, has been expelled from the CPC over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.
Xinhua
  19:46 UTC+8, 2024-02-05       0

Sun Zhigang, former deputy head of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress and former secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Guizhou Provincial Committee, has been expelled from the CPC over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.

The decision was made following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to a statement released by China's top anti-graft agency on Monday.

The investigation found that Sun breached the Party's major political principle, engaged in activities violating the Party's eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct, and took advantage of his power to seek profits for others in exchange for huge sums of money and valuables, among other misdeeds.

These actions have gravely breached Party discipline and constitute serious duty-related crimes. Sun is also suspected of criminal offenses of accepting bribes, according to the statement.

Sun's illicit gains will also be confiscated, and his case will be transferred to the procuratorial authority for further examination and prosecution in accordance with the law, said the statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
CPC
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     