China's Qinling Station in Antarctica starts operation

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory letter on the completion of the building of the Qinling Station and its operation in Antarctica.
China's Qinling Station in Antarctica, photographed with a drone on February 6, 2024.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory letter on the completion of the building of the Qinling Station and its operation in Antarctica.

Qinling Station, the country's fifth research station in Antarctica, started operation on Wednesday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended his sincere greetings and Chinese Lunar New Year wishes to people working for polar research.

Noting that this year marks the 40th anniversary of China's polar expedition, Xi said China's polar research cause has achieved fruitful results and the completion of the building of the Qinling Station will provide a strong guarantee for scientists in China and around the world to continue to explore the mysteries of nature and bravely ascend the peak of science.

Xi called for better understanding, protection and utilization of the polar regions to make new and greater contributions to the benefit of humanity and the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

