Local snacks add special flavor to festive atmosphere of Chinese New Year

A girl tastes a snack on a food street in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province on February 12, 2024.
People across the country immersed themselves in the festive atmosphere of the Chinese New Year by enjoying traditional food and local snacks.
Staff members and their family taste newly-made dairy fans at a workshop in Eryuan County of Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province on February 14, 2024.
An aerial drone photo taken on February 13, 2024 shows tourists purchasing snacks at a scenic area in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province.
A local family enjoy their dinner in Wenping Village of Jianchuan County in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province on February 13, 2024.
Tourists wait to buy sesame seed cakes at a store in Rudong County of Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province on February 13, 2024.
A boy eats cotton candy on a street in Shunde District of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province on February 12, 2024.
A child tries to blow a sugar figure at a scenic area in Lishui District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province on February 13, 2024.
A boy tastes a snack made of potato on a food street in Liaocheng, east China's Shandong Province on February 14, 2024.
A girl tastes a sugar painting at a park in Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province on February 13, 2024.
Tourists taste snacks on a food street in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province on February 14, 2024.
A child tastes rice noodles in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province on February 14, 2024.
