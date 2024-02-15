China's top diplomat to attend Munich Security Conference, visit Spain, France

China's top diplomat Wang Yi will attend the 60th Munich Security Conference in Germany and visit Spain and France from February 16 to 21.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi will attend the 60th Munich Security Conference where he will deliver a speech at the event on China and elaborate on China's position on major international issues in light of the conference's theme, visit Spain and France, and hold the China-France Strategic Dialogue in France from Feb. 16 to 21.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, was invited by Munich Security Conference Chairman Christoph Heusgen, Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain José Manuel Albares Bueno, and French President's Diplomatic Adviser Emmanuel Bonne, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Thursday in a statement.

As the world goes through accelerating changes unseen in a century and a new period of turbulence and change, Wang will elaborate on China's propositions on building a community with a shared future for mankind and advocating an equal and orderly multipolar world when attending the Munich Security Conference, a foreign ministry spokesperson said in another statement.

Wang's visit to Spain is happening as the Year of the Dragon kicks off and China-Spain diplomatic relations enter the second 50 years, said the spokesperson, noting that both sides attach great importance to this visit and Spain has made thoughtful and cordial arrangements.

China hopes that this visit will enable both sides to further implement the common understandings reached by the two heads of state, continue the friendly atmosphere of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, consolidate mutual trust, enhance friendship, promote cooperation and enrich the China-Spain comprehensive strategic partnership, according to the spokesperson.

Wang's visit to France will be the first important visit between the two countries this year, the spokesperson said, noting this year marks the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic ties.

Last month, the two heads of state exchanged congratulatory messages and delivered video speeches, stressing that the two sides need to work together for a more solid and dynamic China-France comprehensive strategic partnership for the next 60 years, according to the spokesperson.

Wang will hold bilateral meetings with the French side and co-chair a new round of the China-France Strategic Dialogue, the spokesperson said, stressing that China hopes to work with France to further deepen strategic communication, consolidate political mutual trust, and advance practical cooperation and people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

China is also ready to enhance communication and coordination with France on multilateral issues to jointly steer China-Europe relations toward sound and steady growth, and contribute to global peace, stability, development, and progress, said the spokesperson.