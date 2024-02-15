Village volleyball enhances festive atmosphere of Chinese New Year

Every time Zhang Zongjing serves a volleyball, the spectators count in unison "one, two, three," as the ball arcs gracefully over the net.

Every time Zhang Zongjing serves a volleyball, the spectators count in unison "one, two, three," as the ball arcs gracefully over the net.

"We have a wonderful team," said Zhang, a volleyball coach in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. "Our players include not only sportsmen, but also farmers and fishermen. They practice volleyball at home every day and they are quite professional."

Originating from Jinshan township, under the jurisdiction of Wenchang city in Hainan, Zhang hails from an area known as the "Hometown of Volleyball." Wenchang frequently hosts volleyball competitions during holidays and celebrations, including the Spring Festival this year.

Volleyball was introduced to Wenchang about 100 years ago by Chinese returning from Southeast Asia, quickly becoming a popular sport among the locals.

To commemorate this year's Chinese New Year, the Wenchang government organized a 56-match rural volleyball tournament involving 28 grassroots teams, concluding on the Lantern Festival on February 24.

Imaginechina

The competitors include fishermen, farmers, migrant workers, and college students, with the youngest only 12 years old. To make their own teams the strongest, each team leader went out of their way to recruit the best players in advance.

Zhang Zongjing is a celebrated volleyball player in Hainan, and naturally, he was invited early to join a local team of his hometown.

"My passion for volleyball is deeply rooted in my childhood," Zhang said. "When I was a kid, I watched volleyball matches with my dad, and seeing these players jump serve was just inspirational."

Following years of dedicated training, Zhang advanced to professional play and, in 2022, was appointed as a volleyball coach at Hainan University.

The tournament has captivated local villagers, who go to great lengths to watch the games, including climbing trees and standing on rooftops. Additionally, many have turned to video blogging and livestreaming the matches to share the excitement with those unable to return home for the Spring Festival, including overseas Chinese interested in the developments in Hainan.

"Each year, I spend my Spring Festival holiday playing volleyball matches, and this year is no exception," Zhang stated. "Village volleyball matches have truly ignited the festivity of the Chinese New Year holiday."