Chinese FM calls for sound, steady, sustainable development of China-US ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday called for a sound, steady and sustainable development of China-US ties.

Reuters

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday called for a sound, steady and sustainable development of China-US ties.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

During the meeting at the request of Blinken, the two sides had candid, substantive and constructive discussions.

Wang said President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden had a successful meeting at the end of last year, where they exchanged in-depth views on strategic, overall, and directional issues related to the China-US relations and reached important consensus.

Wang said the most important task for both sides currently is to follow the strategic guidance of the two heads of state to turn the "San Francisco vision" into a reality, so as to promote a sound, steady and sustainable development of bilateral relations.