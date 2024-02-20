News / Nation

Figure skater Liu Xinyu blames hacker for ID disclosure, allegations

Chinese figure skater Liu Xinyu's personal information, such as his identification details, has been unexpectedly shared on his Instagram account.
Chinese figure skater Liu Xinyu's personal information, such as his identification details, has been unexpectedly shared on his Instagram account.

The disclosure also alleged illegal activities by Liu, including bribery of officials and attempted sexual assault of a minor, sparking heated discussion among netizens.

On Tuesday afternoon, Liu Xinyu said on his figure skating partner Wang Shiyue's Weibo account that his Instagram account had been hacked and used to spread misinformation. Liu was very angry at the incident and had reported it to the police, as he was in preparation for competitions with Wang at China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir.

Chinese figure skater Liu Xinyu on Tuesday posted a weibo message refuting sexual assault and bribery claims posted on his Instagram account.

The Jilin Provincial Sports Bureau told Red Star News on Tuesday that they suspect Liu's account might have been compromised and the investigation was continuing.

