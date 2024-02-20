﻿
News / Nation

North China province closes highways as heavy snow forecast

Xinhua
  21:46 UTC+8, 2024-02-20       0
North China's Shanxi Province on Tuesday closed all its highways as a blizzard was forecast to sweep through a large swathe of the province.
Xinhua
  21:46 UTC+8, 2024-02-20       0

North China's Shanxi Province on Tuesday closed all its highways as a blizzard was forecast to sweep through a large swathe of the province.

The Taiyuan bus station in the provincial capital of Taiyuan has also suspended all coach trips.

The Shanxi provincial meteorological center upgraded a blue alert for snowstorms to an orange alert on Tuesday afternoon. China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

The center issued the orange alert at 2:47pm for four prefecture-level cities and parts of two other cities where the precipitation was forecast to exceed 10 mm in the next six hours.

At least eight prefecture-level cities in Shanxi were expected to see over 5 mm of precipitation in the next 24 hours starting Tuesday noon, the center said, issuing a blue alert for heavy snowfall at noon on Tuesday.

The cold front, along with snowy and windy weather, is forecast to bring the maximum temperatures in most parts of Shanxi to below zero degrees Celsius in the coming three days.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     