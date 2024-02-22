News / Nation

China to launch new round of joint int'l giant panda conservation cooperation efforts

Xinhua
  16:47 UTC+8, 2024-02-22
The China Wildlife Conservation Association has inked agreements with Madrid Zoo Aquarium of Spain and San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance of the United States concerning cooperation on the conservation of giant pandas, as part of efforts to step up the protection of the species on a global level.

Currently, the association is also holding consultations with another US zoo and an Austrian zoo on such cooperation, it said.

Spain, the United States and Austria were among the first countries to carry out international cooperation with China regarding giant panda conservation. Thanks to the joint efforts of their research teams, China and these three countries have managed to breed a total of 28 giant panda cubs.

"Ensuring the health and safety of giant pandas living abroad is the most important premise and foundation of international cooperation," said a source with the association.

The association said it will further strengthen daily health monitoring and physical examinations of giant pandas living abroad and ensure the full coverage of field inspections and assessments in 2024.

Giant pandas have been playing the role of "ambassadors," fostering bridges of friendship between China and other countries. Since the 1990s, China has carried out joint protection research initiatives with 26 institutions from 20 countries and successfully bred 68 giant panda cubs in 41 litters.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Follow Us

