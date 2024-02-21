51 people held accountable for fatal gym roof collapse

The collapse of a gym roof at No. 34 Middle School in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on July 23 led to 11 fatalities and seven people injured.

Imaginechina

Fifty-one people have been held accountable after the roof collapse of a gym at No. 34 Middle School in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on July 23, 2023, which led to 11 fatalities and seven people injured.

The roof collapse was attributed to illegal renovation and construction, according to an investigation report by the provincial Emergency Management Department, China Central Television reported today.

A pile of perlite was illegally placed on the roof of the gym, which led to water retention, causing excessive load on the roof and leading to the collapse of the structure.

Of the 51 individuals held accountable, six have been subjected to "coercive measures" by judicial authorities. Five people have been recommended for referral to judicial authorities.

Thirty-three public officials have been disciplined, including receiving serious warnings within the Party, being dismissed from government positions, and having their professional technical ranks downgraded.

In addition, seven people have faced administrative penalties such as fines and the revocation of their safety production assessment certificates.