2 dead, 3 missing as bridge breaks off after collision with cargo ship in Guangzhou

  11:58 UTC+8, 2024-02-22
Two people died and three are missing after a bridge in south China’s Guangzhou broke off in the middle following a collision with an empty cargo vessel early this morning.
China Central Television

Lixinsha Bridge breaks off in the middle after being hit by a vessel this morning in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.

Two people died and three are missing after a bridge in south China’s Guangzhou broke off in the middle following a collision with an empty cargo vessel early this morning.

The incident occurred on Lixinsha Bridge in Nansha District in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province, around 5:30 am, local authorities announced.

Four vehicles and one motorcycle fell off the bridge when it ruptured. As of 10am, two people have been saved, two died while three are missing.

One bus was among the fallen vehicles. According to the bus company, there was only one driver onboard at the time of the incident.

The owner of the cargo ship has been detained by the police. Further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A bus which falls off the bridge is salvaged from the river while the bus driver is missing.

Lixinsha Bridge breaks off in the middle after being hit by a vessel this morning in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
