Bangladeshi book fair highlights love of Chinese culture

Bangladesh's largest annual book fair is held in capital Dhaka during the whole February. A Chinese book house in the fair gains popularity as more local people want to know more about China.

The Amar Ekushey Boi Mela, which means "Immortal Twenty First Book Fair" in local language, is welcomed by locals as hundreds of visitors waiting in long queues to enter the book fair.

"I want to know different things about China," a girl called Jaya Afran told Xinhua, adding that she never read Chinese books, so she came to the book house to buy books about China.

Afran said she often watches Chinese cartoons and really like the Chinese culture. "I'm interested in Chinese cartoons, so I'm here to learn more about China."

Rezaul Haque is another one who came to the book house. "We've been introduced to China since childhood, especially when we were in school. We were regular readers of the Bengali version of one Chinese magazine," said Haque.

Haque hoped that there will be a regular exhibition where people can collect Chinese books. "It would be good for those of us who want to know about China, who want to hold China dearly, and love it."

Tausif Zaman, who learnt the Chinese language at the Confucius Institute in Bangladesh's top Dhaka University, has read a book about the Yellow River, which gave him a deep impression.

"The more people read this kind of books, the more people will have better understanding about the Chinese, the Chinese literature and their books," the student said.

"It is very important for the two countries to have culture exchanges so that we can exchange our friendship and our views," Zaman added.

In front of the Chinese book house, various activities on the occasion of the Chinese Lantern Festival which fell on Saturday also attracted a large number of people. Hundreds of Bangladeshis gathered here to experience the colorful culture activities in high spirits.

Noting that the book fair was born out of the Bangladeshis' appreciation of their mother language and their culture, Yao Wen, the Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, said the hot scene of China book house is an example of how Chinese culture is loved by the Bangladeshi people.

"I hope more people can understand and experience Chinese culture here," Yao said.