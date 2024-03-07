China to firmly be force for peace, stability, progress: FM
Faced with the complex and volatile international environment, China will firmly be a force for peace, stability and progress in the world, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on the sidelines of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress today.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
