Chinese leaders attend deliberations at annual legislative session

Senior Chinese leaders on Tuesday attended deliberations at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress.

Xinhua

Senior Chinese leaders Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng on Tuesday attended deliberations at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.

When joining NPC deputies from Yunnan Province in a group deliberation, Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and premier of the State Council, stressed that Yunnan should give full play to its advantages and characteristics to better integrate into the national strategy of regional coordinated development.

He stressed adhering to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, seizing all opportunities and making full use of favorable conditions available, continuing to drive the economy forward to secure an effective improvement in quality and a reasonable increase in quantity, and comprehensively advancing building a strong nation and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

Yunnan should play an active role in opening up, and better transform its location advantage into a new edge for opening up, Li said.

When joining the deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Sichuan Province, Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, asked the province to implement the decisions and arrangements made by the CPC Central Committee in light of its actual conditions, and promote Chinese modernization.

Sichuan should rely on scientific and technological innovation to create new drivers and advantages for development, in a bid to build itself into an innovation highland and a key driving force for high-quality development in the western region, according to Zhao.

The province should ensure and improve people's livelihood in the course of development, and continue to achieve ecological progress, Zhao noted.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, joined deputies from Guizhou Province in a deliberation. He called on the southwestern province to comprehensively implement the decisions and arrangements made by the CPC Central Committee, and work hard to advance Chinese modernization.

Wang asked Guizhou to promote rural revitalization in an all-round manner and consolidate and expand the achievements in poverty alleviation.

He also called on the province to strengthen efforts to promote ecological progress, and accelerate high-quality development of areas with large ethnic minority populations.

Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese vice premier, joined his fellow legislators from northeastern Liaoning Province to deliberate on the government work report.

Ding stressed the importance of closely focusing on the Party's central task in the new era on the new journey and promoting high-quality development to yield concrete results.

He urged Liaoning to consolidate and boost the momentum of economic recovery and improvement, accelerate the development of new quality productive forces, transform and upgrade traditional industries, and construct a modernized industrial system featuring the province's characteristics and strengths.

While joining fellow lawmakers from Fujian Province to deliberate the government work report, China's top anti-graft official Li Xi stressed efforts to advance the high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision, so as to provide a strong guarantee for building China into a great country and realizing its national rejuvenation.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, urged discipline inspection and supervision organs to foster a good environment with both order and vitality, constantly eradicate the soil for corruption, address pressing problems of keen concern to the people, and improve the people's well-being.

Li also called on the coastal province to continue exploring a new way of integrated development on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and better build it into a demonstration zone for cross-Strait integrated development.

While speaking with lawmakers from Shandong Province, Vice President Han Zheng called for thorough implementation of the CPC Central Committee's decisions and arrangements, and making all efforts to make sure that all areas of work are carried out.

After deliberating on the government work report with the lawmakers, Han called for achieving the goals and tasks throughout the year, urging Shandong to focus on the central task of economic development and the primary task of high-quality development to advance Chinese modernization.