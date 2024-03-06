News / Nation

Swedish adoptee meets Chinese parents after 7-year search

A Chinese-born Swedish woman finally reunited with her biological parents in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on March 2 after an arduous seven-year search for them.
Ye Xiaofeng, a 23-year-old woman raised in Sweden, embraces her biological father on March 2.

A Chinese-born Swedish woman finally reunited with her biological parents in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on March 2 after an arduous seven-year search for them, local media Dushikuaibao reported.

Ye Xiaofeng, 23, was abandoned at the Hangzhou Children's Welfare Institute on July 27, 2001, three days after her birth.

She was adopted by a couple from Umea, Sweden, in 2003.

In 2017, the 16-year-old Ye traveled alone to Hangzhou in search of her biological parents.

With the help of a TV program and local police, she returned to the Hangzhou Child Welfare Institute and found the nursery governess and several witnesses from that time, but not her parents.

Throughout the past seven years, she persisted in her search for her biological parents and posted information about her search online.

In a bid to make any contact with her parents easier, Ye specifically chose to study at the China Academy of Art in Hangzhou last year.

On February 19 this year, a police officer from the Nanchang Railway Public Security Department in Jiangxi Province saw Ye's search notice for her family online. Through photo comparison, he discovered three individuals with similar facial features to Ye.

He made phone calls to verify each individual one by one, and ultimately found Ye's biological father.

Ye's biological father, surnamed Jiang, now resides with his family in Ningbo, Zhejiang.

The successful DNA comparison unequivocally confirmed the paternal bond. She shared the good news with her foster parents.

Ye finally met her biological parents near her university in Hangzhou on March 2. She embraced her father tightly, a hug she had waited for her whole life.

Source: SHINE
