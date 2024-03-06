Xictionary: New quality productive forces

New quality productive forces mean advanced productivity that is freed from traditional economic growth mode and productivity development paths.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed developing new quality productive forces amid the country's accelerated efforts to foster new growth drivers and promote high-quality development.

First put forward by Xi in his inspection tour of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province in September 2023, the term was highlighted again at the Central Economic Work Conference in December, and became the subject of the first group study session held by the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee this year.

With innovation playing the leading role, new quality productive forces mean advanced productivity that is freed from traditional economic growth mode and productivity development paths, features high-tech, high efficiency and high quality, and comes in line with the new development philosophy, Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, said at the study session.

New quality productive forces are driven by revolutionary technological breakthroughs, innovative allocation of production factors, and deep industrial transformation and upgrading, he noted.

Xi highlighted the concept again Tuesday when participating in a deliberation at the ongoing annual national legislative session, stressing developing new quality productive forces based on local conditions.

He called for efforts to step up innovation, foster emerging industries, adopt forward-thinking plans for developing future-oriented industries and improve the modern industrial system.

Developing new quality productive forces does not mean neglecting or abandoning traditional industries, Xi said, noting that it is necessary to prevent a headlong rush into projects and the formation of industry bubbles, and avoid adopting just a single model of development.

China has made strides in boosting sci-tech innovation and industrial upgrading. Its global ranking in innovation has increased markedly over the past decade, while strategic emerging industries, such as new energy, high-end equipment and biotechnology, have taken a larger share in the national economic output.

"Developing new quality productive forces is an intrinsic requirement and an important focus of promoting high-quality development," Xi once said.