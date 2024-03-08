News / Nation

New energy vehicles account for 77.6% of China's public transport system

Xinhua
  21:04 UTC+8, 2024-03-08       0
The use of new energy vehicles accounts for 77.6% of China's public transport system, Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng said Friday on the sidelines of the ongoing "two sessions."
Xinhua
  21:04 UTC+8, 2024-03-08       0

The use of new energy vehicles accounts for 77.6 percent of China's public transport system, Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng said Friday on the sidelines of the ongoing "two sessions."

Talking about the achievements made in the development of transportation, Li said China has seen rapid development in green and smart transportation.

The country has been accelerating the construction of smart roads, smart railways and smart ports. New energy and clean energy equipment have been more widely used, he said.

Li also said the country has built the world's largest high-speed rail network, expressway network and postal express delivery system, as well as a world-class port cluster.

China's transportation service support capacity has seen continuous improvement, and China has been strengthening transportation cooperation with other countries, he added.

The "two sessions" refer to the annual meetings of the National People's Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Li Xiaopeng
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     