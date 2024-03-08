China's procuratorial organs enhance protection of minors, women: report

China's procuratorial organs have made efforts to ensure the healthy growth of minors and protect the rights and interests of women.

China's procuratorial organs have made efforts to ensure the healthy growth of minors and protect the rights and interests of women, said a work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate on Friday.

In 2023, procuratorates across the country maintained a zero tolerance for crimes such as sexual assaults, hurts, and maltreatment of minors, with 67,000 people prosecuted, an increase of 14.9 percent year on year, said the report delivered to the ongoing national legislative session for deliberation.

Crimes that infringe on women's life, health and personal dignity have been severely punished in accordance with the law, with 46,000 people prosecuted, up 10.7 percent year on year, the report said.