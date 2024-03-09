News / Nation

China making efforts to boost employment

Xinhua
  20:38 UTC+8, 2024-03-09       0
China will release a slew of measures to stimulate employment as demand is rising in the job market, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping said Saturday.

There is strong demand for talent in fields such as artificial intelligence and big data, Wang told journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing national legislative session, adding that demand is also on the rise in sectors including health care, accommodation, catering, and cultural tourism.

Such demand proves that China's economy is picking up momentum, and reflects the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries and the accelerated development of new quality productive forces, according to the minister.

Wang said the country will release stimulative measures to stabilize the job market and improve people's livelihoods, such as continuing preferential social insurance policies and financial support, and broadening employment channels by supporting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

The measures also include optimizing employment services and ensuring the employment of major groups.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
