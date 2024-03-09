Action movie "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" stays atop China's box office chart

Action crime film "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" stayed atop the Chinese mainland's daily box office tally on Friday, according to the China Movie Data Information Network.

Action crime film "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" stayed atop the Chinese mainland's daily box office tally on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

With a daily box office revenue of nearly 49.47 million yuan (US$6.97 million), the film's total box office reached 282 million yuan on its eighth screening day.

It was followed by the Hollywood science fiction film "Dune: Part Two," which grossed 43.01 million yuan on its debut. Domestic romantic drama "I Miss You" came in third with a daily box office earning of 36.82 million yuan on its premiere day.

Friday's box office earnings totalled 196.58 million yuan.