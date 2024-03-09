News / Nation

China's economic, social progress in 2023: Industrial growth continued powering high-quality development

  19:15 UTC+8, 2024-03-09
Over the course of 2023, China’s industrial economy witnessed rebound and improvement, adding momentum to the country’s high-quality development.
Over the course of 2023, China’s industrial economy witnessed rebound and improvement, adding momentum to the country’s high-quality development.

-Total industrial added value for the whole year was 39.91 trillion yuan, an increase of 4.2 percent over the previous year.

-Among industrial enterprises above designated size, the chemical raw materials and chemical products manufacturing industry grew 9.6 percent, the ferrous metal smelting and pressing processing industry grew 7.1 percent, the automobile manufacturing industry grew 13.0 percent, the electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing industry grew 12.9 percent, and the electricity and heat production and supply industry grew 4.3 percent.

-By the end of the year, nationwide installed capacity of power generation reached 2,919.65 GW, an increase of 13.9 percent over 2022. Among them, the grid-connected wind power installed capacity was 441.34 GW, an increase of 20.7 percent; the grid-connected solar power installed capacity was 609.49 GW, an increase of 55.2 percent.

Source: Agencies
