News / Nation

Hong Kong Customs seizes US$27 mln suspected smuggled goods

Xinhua
  22:06 UTC+8, 2024-03-08       0
Hong Kong Customs on Friday said that it has detected two cases with suspected smuggled goods worth about 211 million Hong Kong dollars (US$27 million) in total.
Xinhua
  22:06 UTC+8, 2024-03-08       0

Hong Kong Customs on Friday said that it has detected two cases with suspected smuggled goods worth about 211 million Hong Kong dollars (US$27 million) in total.

A Customs spokesperson said that through intelligence analysis and risk assessment, the Customs suspected that river trade vessels were used to smuggle goods to the Chinese mainland and thus formulated strategies to combat related activities.

In recent operations, two river trade vessels departing from Hong Kong and respectively bound for Macau and Guangzhou were selected for inspection. Customs officers onboard the vessels found large batches of suspected smuggled goods.

The contrabands include over 130,000 hard disks, about 200,000 electronic product accessories, about 160,000 cigarettes, about 13,000 bottles of health products, and about 3,000 boxes of pharmaceutical products.

Related investigations are underway. The Customs will keep up its enforcement action and continue to combat sea smuggling activities through proactive risk management and intelligence-based enforcement strategies, along with mounting targeted anti-smuggling operations, the spokesperson said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     