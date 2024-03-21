China's first homegrown hydrogen-powered urban train completes test

China's first independently developed hydrogen-powered urban train completed a test at a speed of 160 kph on Thursday.

Xinhua

The train, developed by CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd. in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, was tested on a test track belonging to the enterprise, achieving a full-system, full-scenario and multi-level performance verification.

Unlike traditional trains that rely on fossil-fuels or catenary systems for their power supply, the urban train being tested has a built-in hydrogen power system, which can provide a strong and long-lasting power source. The maximum cruising range of the train is over 1,000 km.

Test data also shows that the average energy consumption of the train is 5 kWh per km, which is on par with world leading levels.