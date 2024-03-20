Int'l cherry blossom festival opens in east China

With the enchanting beauty of spring cherry blossom gracing the city of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, an international cherry blossom festival kicked off there on Wednesday.

Originating from a Sino-Japanese friendship event in the 1980s, the festival has earned a global reputation. Spanning over 850,000 square meters and adorned with 30,000 cherry trees, the iconic Yuantouzhu tourist spot in Wuxi has emerged as an international hotspot for cherry blossom enthusiasts.

For the first time, helicopter tours have been launched to offer tourists a unique perspective from which to appreciate the bloom. Additionally, an array of cherry blossom-themed products has been rolled out, including ice cream and traditional Chinese dumplings.

The Wuxi International Month 2024 also opened on Wednesday, during which the city will carry out nearly 60 international activities in fields such as culture, sports, science and technology, and economic exchanges.