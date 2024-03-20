News / Nation

Int'l cherry blossom festival opens in east China

Xinhua
  19:43 UTC+8, 2024-03-20       0
With the enchanting beauty of spring cherry blossom gracing the city of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, an international cherry blossom festival kicked off there on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  19:43 UTC+8, 2024-03-20       0

With the enchanting beauty of spring cherry blossom gracing the city of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, an international cherry blossom festival kicked off there on Wednesday.

Originating from a Sino-Japanese friendship event in the 1980s, the festival has earned a global reputation. Spanning over 850,000 square meters and adorned with 30,000 cherry trees, the iconic Yuantouzhu tourist spot in Wuxi has emerged as an international hotspot for cherry blossom enthusiasts.

For the first time, helicopter tours have been launched to offer tourists a unique perspective from which to appreciate the bloom. Additionally, an array of cherry blossom-themed products has been rolled out, including ice cream and traditional Chinese dumplings.

The Wuxi International Month 2024 also opened on Wednesday, during which the city will carry out nearly 60 international activities in fields such as culture, sports, science and technology, and economic exchanges.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     