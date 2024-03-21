Chinese democracy and governance work: British scholar
"My message is that Chinese democracy and governance work, that there's a lot about it that we can learn from," said Stephen Perry, president emeritus of Britain's 48 Group Club during an international forum on democracy held in Beijing.
