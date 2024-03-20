News / Nation

China regulator said it found no crew or plane issues before China Eastern Airline crash

The Boeing 737-800 crashed into a mountainous region in the southwestern Guangxi region on March 21, 2022.
China's aviation regulator said on Wednesday its probe into the cause behind the crash of China Eastern flight MU5735 almost two years ago had so far found no issues with the crew, aircraft and weather conditions before the flight.

The Boeing 737-800 crashed into a mountainous region in the southwestern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on March 21, 2022.

On the eve of the crash's second anniversary, the Civil Aviation Administration of China issued an update of its investigation, saying it had examined the wreckage, checked the flight crew's health status and working conditions at the departure airport.

"The investigation shows that the flight crew and cabin crew of the flight held valid licences and certificates," the CAAC report said. "...and they passed the health check before the flight on that day."

"Before takeoff, no faults or abnormalities were found in the aircraft system, fuselage structure, engines etc.," the CAAC said.

The investigation team will continue to carry out verification and cause analysis and continue to release information on the probe's progress in a timely manner, it added.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Xiang
