'Kung Fu Panda 4' tops China's box office chart on 1st day of release

  22:58 UTC+8, 2024-03-23       0
Animated film "Kung Fu Panda 4," the latest entry in the popular animation franchise featuring the adventures of the giant panda Po, was released in theaters on the Chinese mainland on Friday and topped the daily box office tally with a revenue of 21.35 million yuan (US$3 million), data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

Action crime film "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" came in second place with a daily box office earning of 10.31 million yuan after leading the box office chart for days.

It was followed by the Hollywood sci-fi film "Dune: Part Two," which amassed 6.80 million yuan in box office revenue on Friday.

Friday's box office earnings totaled 58.62 million yuan.

