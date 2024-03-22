News / Nation

Nauruan president to visit China from March 24 to 29

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Nauru David Adeang will pay a state visit to China from March 24 to 29, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Friday.

It will be the first state visit by the Nauruan president since the resumption of diplomatic ties between the two countries in January, another Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular news briefing.

The visit will be an opportunity for China and Nauru to consolidate political mutual trust, expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields, deepen people-to-people friendship and push forward bilateral relations, Lin said.

